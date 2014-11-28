Local Businesses Frustrated With Black Friday

Jason Hurley doesn't believe in "Black Friday".His store, Hurley's Heroes, didn't open one-minute early. His store isn't matching any deals. And as Hurley said, "everything in the store is zero-percent off."He's not interested in joining the nation-wide consumer holiday."But we do invite people to come out," he said.Jason Hurley is just one example of frustration felt by small businesses towards "Black Friday".But Hurley, most local shops are at least trying to keep up."We try and keep our prices at a really good price anyway," Blue Moon Market Manager Branden Clark said. "So I feel [Black Friday] kind of forces us to have to do some discounts. And it does hurt our bottom line."But when it comes to matching the deals of major outlets, many local businesses say they just can't compete.Big-box stores can afford to do things like sell a bulk of items at-cost just to get you in the door," Hurley said. "A small business can't afford to do that.""I think "Black Friday" is definitely an advantage for big-box stores, and not necessarily the small businesses," Clark said.So this year, local Chambers of Commerce are encouraging shoppers to take part in "Small Business Saturday"."It's a nation-wide effort," Joplin Chamber Communication Director Kirstie Smith said. "We of course at the chamber are promoting it. We want you to come out and shop our local, small businesses."The Joplin, Pittsburg, and Carthage Area Chambers of Commerce are all participating in "Small Business Saturday" -- encouraging the public to hold off on over-spending Friday, and keep their dollars local.

"The small business are always at a disadvantage to the large retailers," Smith said. "They don't have the buying power. But what you'll see at the small businesses are the unique gifts, those special gifts, that might be a little more special when you put them in your holiday celebrations."

