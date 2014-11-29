It's "Small Business Saturday" vs. "Cyber Monday"

Small businesses aren't a fan of Cyber Monday.





"You know, if people want to see the stores prosper I think they need to shop in town," Rosa Bella owner, Shirley Wilbert, said.



"We should be shopping local," Shellie Belvens, owner of The Home Place, said. "We should be shopping with the families and people that run the businesses that we know."



In 2013, Cyber Monday was the biggest online shopping day in history -- far exceeding Black Friday sales.



So, Downtown Pittsburg held a "Holiday Open House" as part of Small Business Saturday.



The day provides discounted deals, while asking customers to consider where they're spending their money.



"Every time you spend money in the Pittsburg community it has the ability to roll out into other families," said Kim Clark, owner of Little Shop of Flowers. "And then they too spend money in the Pittsburg community. So it kind of keeps those dollars local."



The open house was successful for downtown stores. But with low-priced competition online, local shops are emphasizing customer service.



"Being able to go out and shop and actually have somebody help you find what you need. Instead of just having to search online and you don't know what you're going to get actually until you get it," Belvens said.



Though some feel shoppers take advantage of the ability to browse before buying



"When [customers] come in your store, and try on your things, and see what size they take, and write everything down, and they go buy it online? That doesn't help you out too much," Wilbert said.



So it's up to the consumer to decide whether a good deal comes at the expense of local commerce.



"Think about what you're doing to your local businesses," Belvens said. "And consider that [online shopping is] not the best alternative, maybe, to keep your city alive."

