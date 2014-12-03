Home Invasion Sentencing

Update December 6, 2017: Boyd Marcum pleads guilty and is sentenced to 10 years in prison. Marcum had entered an Alford Plea at the beginning of the year, but failed to appear for his sentencing. He was charged with First Degree Burglary.

Update April 3, 2017: Darren Kimball is sentenced to 8 years in prison for burglary and robbery.

Update October 20, 2015: John Fernandez, the victim's grandson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on October 9th.

Update April, 2015 : Charles Bish III was sentenced to 10 years in prison for 1st Degree Burglary and Possession of Meth. As part of the plea deal, related counts of robbery and child endangerment were dismissed. Additionally, Bish is required to testify against his three co-defendants.

Updated February 2, 2015 : Today, Fernandez waived his rights to an arraignment in circuit court. He entered a plea of not guilty. He will be back in court for pre-trial conference March 16, 2015.

The three suspects arrested in December are:

Boyd Marcum, 31, Neosho, MO

1st Degree Burglary

2nd Degree Robbery

$100K Bond

Marcum was found not guilty by a jury in March 2014 for the stabbing death of 29 year old Kevin Anderson.

Charles Bish III, 27, Granby, MO

1st Degree Burglary

2nd Degree Robbery

Possession of Controlled Substance

1st Degree Child Endangerment

$200K Bond

Darren Kimball, 26, Granby, MO

1st Degree Burglary

2nd Degree Robbery

$100K Bond

Updated January 6, 2015 : Fernandez appeared in Newton County Court today. He waived his preliminary hearing bound over to circuit for trial. He will be back in court February 2nd, 2015. He is charged with 1st degree burglary and 2nd degree robbery.

12/10: Three suspects are now arrested in connection with a home invasion that happened in Granby, Missouri. The Newton County Sheriff's Office says the crime happened on December 2nd.

The victim's grandson, 31-year-old John Fernandez, has already been arrested in the case with first degree burglary and second degree robbery. Now, a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man have also been arrested. They are friends of Fernandez, and Fernandez led investigators to a home on South Main Street in Granby where the two other suspects were arrested. Investigators say they found items in the two suspects' home that connects them with the crime.

Charges have not been filed yet with the county prosecutor against the two suspects arrested today.

Newton County deputies say a 71-year-old victim awoke in his bedroom to two men with bandanas over their faces. The victim says they tied his hands then robbed him.

"I don't recall having a relative, a member, put on a ski mask or in a hood, and going and robbing another relative, no," says Newton County Sheriff Ken Copeland.

"The victim had recently received a cash settlement and had reported there were 15 thousand dollars taken that was in a safe at his residence. We have recovered some of the cash at this time, but we have not recovered all of it," says Sheriff Copeland.

Sheriff's deputies have also arrested a woman, who was with the two suspects arrested today. That woman has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a three-year-old.

Update :

John Fernandez is accused of robbing his grandfather Tuesday morning. According to court documents Fernandez says that he met three guys who were planning robbing a granby man's home. Fernandez says he did not know they were planning on robbing his grandpa. When authorities searched his home they found items from the victims home. When Fernandez was arrested he was wearing a dark hoodie and had a flashlight in his pocket. The victim describe the suspects as wearing dark hoodies with flashlights. Fernandez has been charged with 1st degree burglary and 2nd degree robbery. Authorities are still searching for a second suspect.

Residents in Granby, Missouri are on edge after police say a man was tied up during a home invasion. The victim is recovering from injuries, and no one has been charged in the case yet.

Marlene Brown lives down the street from where Newton County deputies are investigating what they call a major case.

"A lot of elderly live here and a lot of children, so it does worry me," says Brown.

Investigators say the crime happened 2:30 yesterday morning in a home where there was a 71-year-old man by himself in his bedroom.

"He woke up to intruders in his house," says Chief Deputy Chris Jennings with the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The victim described two suspects as about six feet tall with skinny builds. Both were whispering and wearing bandanas over their faces. The victim says his arms were tied in front of him while he was being robbed. His cell phone was among what was stolen, so once the suspects left, he walked down the street to a gas station to call 911.

"Actually, it makes me want to cry because I don't see how anybody could do that to anybody. I mean, they obviously have got something wrong with them. They're demented, or sick or something," says Brown.

We talked to the victim inside his home. He did not want to be interviewed on camera, but from the tops of each of his arms to the bottoms, there are severe bruises. There are also several gashes.

"I hope, well, I'm not going to say what I hope because I am a Christian and I don't want to wish anything bad on anybody. I hope justice is met," says Brown.

Jewelry and four guns were also stolen. Two of those guns were later recovered down the street from the victim's house.

"I don't believe it's just random. The suspects seemed to have knowledge of the house and what might be the contents," says Jennings.

The Granby community promises vigilance and extra care.

"I think that everybody needs to get together as a community and do check on each other and do make sure that they are protected," says Brown.

Deputies have one person of interest in custody who is being held right now on charges from a different case. Deputies are still searching for one more person of interest.