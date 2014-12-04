Route-66 Attracts Chinese Filmmakers

The Boots Court Motel, located on Route-66 in Carthage, is accustomed to hosting tourists traveling along "The Mother Road".But today the motel welcomed international filmmakers.A Chinese film crew of about 40 are shooting a short film along Route-66, and began filming in Carthage Thursday after a short stop in Joplin.This is actually the fourth film that has featured the Boots Court Motel in the last year.The owner, Deborah Harvey, believes it's the history of Route-66 that's so attractive to story-tellers.





"I always think of Route-66 as probably America's largest museum," she said. "Because it is kind of a composite -- a museum of America from the early 20's to the present. And there are a lot of different ways that you can tell a story along that road."