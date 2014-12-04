Quantcast

Route-66 Attracts Chinese Filmmakers

CARTHAGE, MISSOURI - The Boots Court Motel, located on Route-66 in Carthage, is accustomed to hosting tourists traveling along "The Mother Road".

But today the motel welcomed international filmmakers.  

A Chinese film crew of about 40 are shooting a short film along Route-66, and began filming in Carthage Thursday after a short stop in Joplin.

This is actually the fourth film that has featured the Boots Court Motel in the last year.

The owner, Deborah Harvey, believes it's the history of Route-66 that's so attractive to story-tellers.  


"I always think of Route-66 as probably America's largest museum," she said. "Because it is kind of a composite -- a museum of America from the early 20's to the present. And there are a lot of different ways that you can tell a story along that road."

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

