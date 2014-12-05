Quantcast

Carthage Elementary Schools Add Safe Rooms - KOAM TV 7

Carthage Elementary Schools Add Safe Rooms

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI - The Carthage R-9 school district is looking to add tornado-safe rooms to protect its elementary students.

Right now, the district's five elementary schools lack FEMA-regulation shelters.

Officials want to use surplus general funds to add classrooms which can double as safe rooms.

The junior high is being renovated.  The intermediate school is under construction. Both will include a tornado-safe gymnasium when finished.

"We don't have any of our buildings with tornado safe areas in Carthage," said Carthage Superintendent Blaine Henningsen. "After the Joplin tornado a lot of the school districts were able to apply for FEMA grants for tornado safe public rooms. At that point in time we had just moved in to our new high school a year and a half before that. And we couldn't come up with the matching funds to access a FEMA grant."

In total, the safe rooms are estimated to cost roughly four-million dollars.  

The state actually had to pass a one-time authorization to allow that large an amount of money to move from the general fund to the district's capital improvements.


Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.