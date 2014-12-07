Ribbon Cutting for Bicknell Family Center for the Arts

Pitt State holds it's ribbon cutting ceremony for the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.The building cost roughly 33-million dollars to construct.Increased student fees covered about 25-percent of the costs, while 636 private donors helped to fund the rest.But PSU President Dr. Steve Scott says despite the center's opening there's still some construction, and fund-raising, to do.

"From the very beginning we knew that we had two spaces within this facility that would be shelved. They are not completely finished. We had that planned all along," Scott said. "We think if we had an additional million dollars of funding, we could wrap those pieces up, and this place would be completely ready to go. Every single corner of the building."





The first event in the facility is the theatre production of "Eurydice", February 26th.

