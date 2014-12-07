Cooks Look to Kick-Start Parsons Business

Quantcast

PARSONS, KANSAS -  A parsons business is hoping the community will help kick-start its opening.  

Owners of Katy Bistro and Bakery are hoping to open in the former Leroy Brown's location on 18th street, by mid-may.  

Using the website kickstarter.com, they're asking future customers to crowd fund renovations needed -- which carry a price tag of 75-thousand dollars.  

"Being in a small community, a lot of times you think of a small community coming together to help each other to be successful," owner Heath Wilson said. "This is a great way to know if this is gonna be a supportive market for the Katy Bistro and Bakery. And we're just really gonna see if it's that supportive. I mean it's kind of a market analysis, in a way."

Whether of not the Kickstarter goal is reached, the Katy Bistro and Bakery plans to open.

 Without donations the owners will seek loans.  


