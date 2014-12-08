Joplin Police Already Aligned With Federal Guidelines

The Justice Department announced guidelines Monday to restrict profiling by federal officers.While the guidelines don't apply to the state or local level, the Joplin Police Department says they're already following a similar standard."Many of the things [the White House] suggested, in fact all of the things suggested, are already a part of our policy," Joplin Police Captain Matt Stewart said. "Our officers are required to make decisions based off of that persons actions as opposed to their race or their ethnicity."But with the recent high-profile deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner at the hands of police; all officers of the law are feeling extra scrutiny."No matter whether it's law enforcement, teachers, or doctors; any time a profession as a whole is being criticized it is kind of difficult to deal with that sometimes," Stewart said. "However we just wanna make sure we're being upfront and transparent with our community. And that we're making our decisions based off the right thing to do."

The new federal guidelines include exceptions for Homeland Security, border patrol, and TSA agents screening passengers on airports.

