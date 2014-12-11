Bicknell Center for the Arts Begins Phase Two

Pitt State's "Bicknell Family Center for the Arts" is ready for its inaugural season next year.

But there's still additional construction and fund raising to be done.

While PSU's new arts center is ready to host events in 2015, there are still two rooms with work to be done..The first room -- a planned art gallery -- is nearly finished."We need to finish more of the lighting," Executive Director of University Development, Kathleen Flannery, said. "And particularly security and other equipment needs, in order to make it functional as an exhibit space."The second is a multi-purpose room which will serve as a practice facility for the "Pride of the Plains Marching Band", among others."The multi-purpose room is truly a shelled-space. The walls aren't even finished at this point in time," Flannery said.Pittsburg State University's plan is to leave the art gallery and multi-purpose room incomplete until funds are raised for "phase two" of construction.The two rooms will cost one-to-two million dollars to finish. And the university is looking for private support.But officials say when it comes to raising additional funds, it shouldn't take long."We had several donors who came up to us after the tours on Sunday and identified potential gifts they could help us facilitate, or that they might be able to fund themselves," Flannery said.

There's no specific timeline on either room being completed.

Pitt State will decide which space donations go to unless the donor specifies.

