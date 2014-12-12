Quantcast

15-Year Old Graduates From Pitt State - KOAM TV 7

15-Year Old Graduates From Pitt State

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS - Alex Jaeger isn't your typical college graduate.

He's a double major in music and biology.

He's a classically trained pianist, and currently learning to speak Russian.

"I guess it's not normal," Alex said. "So it's kind of out of the blue and very shocking."

Shocking... When you realize he's only fifteen.

"As an 18-month old he was fascinated with the numbers on the clock," Alex's father, Wesley Jaeger, said. "He also liked books a lot. So I would buy him two or three books every week. And he would go through them. And we'd just keep more books, more books, more books."

Alex's father took him out of public school when the school wouldn't allow Alex to progress fast enough.

"I was in kindergarten. Then I skipped to second grade. But they wouldn't let me skip to fourth grade," Alex said. "They put me in third grade because I was too small. They wouldn't let me be with larger kids."

Working at his own pace, Alex became a freshman at Pittsburg State University at the age of 10.

"The timing of sending him to the university was good because it offered him challenges that I could not provide for him," Wesley said.

Now an official college graduate, Alex says it wasn't just talent that got him here, but the opportunity to take advantage from those that believe in him.

"Prepare your child. Give them the upper level reading," Wesley said. "Don't let them regress. Keep the challenge on them."

"I think, for the most part, it's that I was able to be given the opportunity to act on that gift and nurture it," Alex said. "Maybe there are other people like me out there that maybe haven't had that opportunity."

While still unsure what he wants to do professionally, Alex is currently applying to Texas A&M University; looking into "plant research" programs.

