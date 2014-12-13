Dickensfest in Murphysburg

Murphysburg historic district holds "Dickensfest" at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.This year's festival featured performances from the Midwest Regional Ballet, a petting zoo, as well as festival-goers in their best Dickensian get-ups.Dickensfest started as a way to bring attention to the historic buildings in the Murphysburg district.

"We want to especially bring attention to the Scottish Rite Cathedral. It's a beautiful structure in our historic distridistrictwe want people to know it's here," one event organizer said.





This is the 5th year the Murphysburg district has hosted Dickensfest.

