Quantcast

Dickensfest in Murphysburg - KOAM TV 7

Dickensfest in Murphysburg

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -  Murphysburg historic district holds "Dickensfest"  at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

This year's festival featured performances from the Midwest Regional Ballet, a petting zoo, as well as festival-goers in their best Dickensian get-ups.  

 Dickensfest started as a way to bring attention to the historic buildings in the Murphysburg district.

"We want to especially bring attention to the Scottish Rite Cathedral. It's a beautiful structure in our historic distridistrictwe want people to know it's here," one event organizer said.


This is the 5th year the Murphysburg district has hosted Dickensfest.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.