Gun Club Match Helps Toy Box Drive

The Joplin Rifle and Pistol Club holds it's annual "Toy Box Match"The match was a marksmanship competition where participants donated toys as an entry fee.The toys are then donated to the Toybox Campaign.The Duquesne police department is helping deliver the toys to a drop-off location.

"We normally fill a couple patrol cars full of toys," one club member said. "This year we're taking them to Toys R Us and drop them off with other coordinating agencies."





Club officials estimate this year's haul of donated toys is worth several thousand dollars; which members say is typical for the group.

