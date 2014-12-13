Quantcast

Gun Club Match Helps Toy Box Drive

GALENA, KANSAS - The Joplin Rifle and Pistol Club holds it's annual "Toy Box Match" 

The match was a marksmanship competition where participants donated toys as an entry fee.  

The toys are then donated to the Toybox Campaign.

The Duquesne police department is helping deliver the toys to a drop-off location.

"We normally fill a couple patrol cars full of toys," one club member said. "This year we're taking them to Toys R Us and drop them off with other coordinating agencies."


Club officials estimate this year's haul of donated toys is worth several thousand dollars; which members say is typical for the group.

