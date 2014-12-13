Quantcast

Gift Wrapping Helps Area Mothers

PITTSBURG, KANSAS - Shoppers at Pittsburg's Meadowbrook Mall can help local mothers while getting their holiday gifts wrapped.  

Volunteers from Mother to Mother Ministry  are  stationed in front of J.C. Penney's.

For a small donation, volunteers will wrap gifts bought inside the mall or brought from home.

The money raised goes to Mother to Mother programs, which includes a mentorship program for caregivers of "minor" children.

"We work with moms with minor children who need a little extra mentoring and encouragement to make their lives better, and to improve the lives of the families," said one holiday wrapper. "And so we help them by partnering them with moms willing to offer mentoring and support. And then in addition to that we do once a month reflection meetings where we have a meal together and we also have an educational program."


Mother to Mother is  wrapping gifts next weekend, as well.


