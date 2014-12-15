Bridge Project Delayed in Crawford County

Quantcast

Many Pittsburg-area residents are upset.

A bridge project supposed to be complete by now, might not be finished until April.

"I've heard some of the neighbors talking that they've complained to the county commissioners to try to get [the project] done," area resident Fred Foshag said. "And I've talked to the road foreman, and he said [people are] pushing him to open it."

After calls from frustrated citizens, members of the Crawford County Commission met with KDOT and B&B Bridge Construction representatives to figure out reasons for the extended time frame.  

"The bridge is now finished," engineer Kenny Blair said. "The problem is the approach work."

'Approach', meaning the road leading up to the bridge.

"When you put dirt down, it has to be the proper moisture content," Blair said. "Too much water, or not enough water, and you can't pack it in properly."

While weather is the current issue; officials say the work would be complete if initial construction wasn't set back.

Several factors led to the delays in construction. Including the asphalt being thicker than expected, pre-existing structures that had to be removed, and AT&T failing to remove a phone line. Which set back construction 20 working days.

"We can't make [AT&T] do the work," Blair said. "We send them the plan, saying this needs to be moved by such-and-such time. And [the bridge project], for them, may be a lower priority. Even though for us it's a high priority."

Officials say with perfect conditions, the project could be finished in about a month, but estimate it'll be more like March or April. 

So for now, all residents can do is hope for sunnier days.


