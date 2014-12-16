Quantcast

Pittsburg Police Updating Equipment

The Pittsburg Police department is giving it's I.T. network an overhaul.  

"Our current system is antiquated," Deputy Chief Brent Narges said. "It was obtained in the late 90's."

"This new system is a much more secure, stable system," Assistant City Manager Jay Byers said. "That's gonna  be good for the city for, at least, five to ten more years."


$800,000 worth of equipment purchased through the public safety sales tax is being used to update the department's network core to keep up with software changes coming within the next several months.

"The real reason [for the upgrade] was the purchase of a new police, law enforcement, records management, and dispatch system. It requires a lot more computing power than we currently have," Byers said.

"This new system will enable us to look at the data that we do collect, and determine where do our resources need to be on that particular given day or week," Narges said.

Officials say the new equipment will allow the department to continually grow their technology base. With a potential emphasis in surveillance.

"We're gonna start with the cameras maybe at the major intersections, just to keep track of those. Eventually we're gonna be looking at connecting to the schools," Byers said. "There's gonna be other cameras around the city to be able to stream video. If there's a need to, if there's a crisis there."
     

While the new equipment will be up and running by February or March, officials say it will be about a year before all software and data have been completely transferred over to the new system. 


"The citizens are gonna be able to see right away improvements in a lot of things the police department are gonna be able to do," Byers said. "As well as dramatically increasing our security."




