School Officials Threatened Over Suspension

"I appreciate the support system," Deanna Carlson said. "It has been amazing to have the support system. But taking it that far is not okay."After her son was suspended for having an empty rifle shell casing in school, the Chanute school district has been flooded with hundreds of calls and emails."They have heaped horrible, vile, profane, nasty things upon our staff," District Superintendent Dr. Jim Hardy said.While elementary school policy isn't something people are typically passionate about, the suspension caused outrage on several pro-gun websites. And the Kansas Rifle Association became involved."I do think it's a gun rights issue because it focuses on something that is gun related," the President of the KSRA said."I think there's a lot of people that have an agenda," Hardy said. "And they want to get their agenda out there and be able to vocalize their opinions or their agenda."And superintendent hardy said soon after the story went viral, it wasn't long before school officials began receiving threats.



"It wasn't death threats but there was some physical things that were put in those. And of course we always forward those to the police," Hardy said.



"That's not my intentions, whatsoever," Carlson said. "I'm not attacking the school, I'm attacking it's policies."



Carlson's son served his 5-day suspension. Superintendent Hardy says the situation may cause the Board of Education to reexamine it's policies, next Spring.

