Food Brigade Brigade Feeds Thousands

The 27th annual " Food Basket Brigade " takes place at the Newton County Fairgrounds.

"The citizens of Newton County know there is a need. And they don't want their neighbors to go without a Christmas dinner," President of the Food Basket Brigade Terry Cook said.

More than a hundred citizens in Neosho are helping feed thousands in Newton County. Volunteers take empty shopping carts, fill them up, and deliver food to 1,030 area families.

"And that's families," Cook said. "So you take that times the number of people in the family. So you're looking at three to four thousand people coming through this building."

The event is similar to others in the Four States. But Newton County's Food Basket Brigade doesn't just feed a family for Christmas; but provides enough for another 7-10 days .

"It helps out a lot, actually. Because you get a lot of staple items that you may not get otherwise," one recipient said. "And everybody's just really helpful, friendly, nice. Don't make you feel a bit bad about having to go through a line and get free food."

And one of the more impressive aspects of the event, is the sheer scale of it all. Which organizers say can be duplicated by other groups.

"Try to get some of the industries in your town. Get the community together," Cook said. "Say, hey this Saturday we're gonna have a community-wide pickup. We're gonna go door-to-door and pickup groceries. Once [people] see some of their neighbors who have the need, it'll really open their eyes."