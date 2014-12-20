Quantcast

Food Brigade Brigade Feeds Thousands

Updated:
NEOSHO, MISSOURI - The 27th annual "Food Basket Brigade" takes place at the Newton County Fairgrounds. 

"The citizens of Newton County know there is a need. And they don't want their neighbors to go without a Christmas dinner," President of the Food Basket Brigade Terry Cook said.

More than a hundred citizens in Neosho are helping feed thousands in Newton County. Volunteers take empty shopping carts, fill them up, and deliver food to 1,030 area families. 

"And that's families," Cook said. "So you take that times the number of people in the family. So you're looking at three to four thousand people coming through this building." 

The event is similar to others in the Four States. But Newton County's Food Basket Brigade doesn't just feed a family for Christmas; but provides enough for another 7-10 days . 

"It helps out a lot, actually. Because you get a lot of staple items that you may not get otherwise," one recipient said. "And everybody's just really helpful, friendly, nice. Don't make you feel a bit bad about having to go through a line and get free food." 

And one of the more impressive aspects of the event, is the sheer scale of it all. Which organizers say can be duplicated by other groups. 

"Try to get some of the industries in your town. Get the community together," Cook said. "Say, hey this Saturday we're gonna have a community-wide pickup. We're gonna go door-to-door and pickup groceries. Once [people] see some of their neighbors who have the need, it'll really open their eyes." 

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

