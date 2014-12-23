Royals Championship Shirts Sold in Joplin

taking the crown

Prior to the Superbowl, Stanley Cup, or any major championship game; merchandise celebrating both potential winners is printed.The losing team's merchandise is sent off to impoverished countries But a few Royals t-shirts that fell through the cracks after the Boys in Blue fell just short of

Merchandise for the 2014 world champion Royals made it's way to the Ross department store, in Joplin.

Retailers of merchandise from the four major leagues risk losing the ability to sell official merchandise if they try to sell the losing team's shirts.

But Ross is an overstock store, and must have received several by mistake.

A customer bought five after hearing about the shirts on Twitter. The store has since been dealing with people looking for more, but says they're out.