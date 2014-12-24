Dogs Poisoned in Arma

Arma police are looking in to the poisoning of two area dogs.The incidents were separate, but within a four-block radius of each other.One of the dogs poisoned died, and Arma dog owner Bette Lessen said the poisonings have the community on the lookout."People are shocked that someone would have the gaul to do this to a harmless animal," Lessen said."It was determined to have been poisoned with some kind of rat poison and anti-freeze," Arma Police Chief Jeremy Allen said."We believe that so far these are random acts. They're not targeted at certain people," Allen continued. "Eventually somebody will talk. And at that point we'll try to develop a suspect."Dog owners in Arma said they are being more cautious about when they let their dogs outside. And how long they let them stay outside. And police say that's all owners can do."Bring your dogs in, even if it's a garage or secured out building or something," Allen said. "Bring your pets in during the evening time where they can be seen and secured.""We're just being more protective parents. And some people may be taking their animals inside now, instead of taking a chance," Lessen said. "But [owners have] been made aware of the situation. And they hopefully are doing what they need to do to protect their pet."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Arma police department, (620) 347-4500



Their administrative line will have an Arma police officer ready to take calls with information, any time, day or night.



If citizens believe their pet may have been poisoned, call a local vet as quickly as possible.



