Volunteers Choose to Work on Christmas

PITTSBURG, KANSAS - Your family's Christmas dinner has nothing on Frank Butorac's.

"I try to cook enough food for between five and seven-hundred people," Butorac said.

When children woke up to open presents, Frank had been up since 4:30 AM cooking.

"First thing I do is turn on the ovens," Butorac said. "Let them all heated up and start taking the stuff out of the refrigerator, dumping them in the oven."

Thanks to Butorac and a handful of volunteers, the Pittsburg Presbyterian Church (a church with a congregation of 180) can feed well over 600 people during the "RJ Taylor Christmas Community Dinner".

"People [are] serving, some are driving, some are busing tables," Pastor K.O. Noonoo said. "I think Frank's contribution is massive. He is a guy that is often behind the scenes, manages the kitchen. Yeah, without him we could not do this."

"The reason I [volunteer on Christmas] is that I've been so blessed I feel that it's incumbent upon me to actually give back," Burtorac said.

"Without [the community dinner] we would have woken up very early like most people do, open presents, and just sit around," Noonoo said. "We may play some games, but after a while it's like it's all about us, in a sense. This breaks it up. This gives us a chance to do something for other people."

"As a matter of fact it's the most fulfilling Christmas that I've had since doing this," Butorac said. "This is the perfect thing to do to start off a Christmas day."

