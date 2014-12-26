Post-Christmas Shopping

Besides being one of the biggest days for returns, the day after Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year.Thanks to lousy gifts, stores were packed with people looking to return or exchange what they received on Christmas.



Retailers try to convert returns on disappointing gifts into multiple purchases by offering steep discounts.



While shoppers are exchanging gifts or returning items they're also taking advantage of sales. So a bad gift is actually pretty good business.



About 23-percent of all returns for the year happen after Christmas. Retailers complain they lose more than three billion dollars in fraudulent returns this holiday week.





However, officials say returns usually result in additional purchases.



