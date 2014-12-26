Quantcast

Post-Christmas Shopping

JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Besides being one of the biggest days for returns, the day after Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year.  

Thanks to lousy gifts, stores were packed with people looking to return or exchange what they received on Christmas.  


Retailers try to convert returns on disappointing gifts into multiple purchases by offering steep discounts.

While shoppers are exchanging gifts or returning items they're also taking advantage of sales. So a bad gift is actually pretty good business.


About 23-percent of all returns for the year happen after Christmas. Retailers complain they lose more than three billion dollars in fraudulent returns this holiday week.

However, officials say returns usually result in additional purchases.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

