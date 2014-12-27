Quantcast

Webb City Begins Winter Market - KOAM TV 7

Webb City Begins Winter Market

WEBB CITY, MISSOURI - Saturday marked the first day of the Webb City Farmer's Market winter hours. 


"Most markets shut down during the winter cause they don't have the facility to protect them," one of the market's volunteer managers Eileen Nichols said. "And they also don't have the growers doing the winter production."

It's the only farmers market in the area open this time of year. Simply because of their enclosed pavilion.  

"Right now, in this area, it's our only outlet," said Karen Scott, who runs the Oakwoods Farm table.

Other farmers markets in the area are held in parking lots, or facilities with little protection from the elements.  

"And of course that makes it very difficult to do during the winter time," Nichols said.

Organizers say if there were more winter-ready facilities providing outlets for farmers, local growers would take advantage.

"I believe so," Scott said. "We have to have a place to sell our produce."

Nichols described it as a chicken or the egg situation. 


"Once there was an outlet the farmers started becoming more interested in having a winter income," Nichols said. "Or, once we started having winter market, we started begging farmers to consider winter production."

And once farmers had the ability to sell during the winter, they quickly learned how to produce this time of year.

"Our market has received three major grants to hold conferences on how to produce food in the wintertime, locally," Nichols said. "So we've had two regional conferences that have drawn people from all over the country. So we've had experienced farmers doing this for decades training our farmers."

The Webb City Farmers Market is open 9 to noon, year-round.  

With additional hours when it warms up.  

