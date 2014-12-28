Quantcast

Carthage Police Change Shift Schedule - KOAM TV 7

Carthage Police Change Shift Schedule

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI - The Carthage Police Department is changing the way it handles officer's schedules.  

Currently, officers work in 12-hour shifts from 6 to 6.  

The new method, effective January 1st, will have officers starting and ending shifts on a staggered schedule.  

The current system has caused issues with efficiency. Including a lack of available officers during key hours.   

Officials say the change will have more officers on-hand during peak hours as well as allow for more "self-initiated activities".     

"If they wanna go out and run traffic, they can go out and run traffic," Sgt. Roy Epperd said. "If they want to set up on one of our problem areas where we've had a lot of thefts of vehicles, or stuff like that, they can set blackened out and try to catch people in the process of doing those."

Besides helping with law-enforcement duties, officials say the change will also help with their budget.  

"Paying overtime and stuff like that," Epperd said. "I believe the figure is approximately 35% of our overtime. Top priority is law enforcement and what's best for the city. But then below that is the overtime issues and stuff like that."

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.