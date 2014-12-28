Carthage Police Change Shift Schedule

The Carthage Police Department is changing the way it handles officer's schedules.

Currently, officers work in 12-hour shifts from 6 to 6.



The new method, effective January 1st, will have officers starting and ending shifts on a staggered schedule.



The current system has caused issues with efficiency. Including a lack of available officers during key hours.



Officials say the change will have more officers on-hand during peak hours as well as allow for more "self-initiated activities".

"If they wanna go out and run traffic, they can go out and run traffic," Sgt. Roy Epperd said. "If they want to set up on one of our problem areas where we've had a lot of thefts of vehicles, or stuff like that, they can set blackened out and try to catch people in the process of doing those."

Besides helping with law-enforcement duties, officials say the change will also help with their budget.

"Paying overtime and stuff like that," Epperd said. "I believe the figure is approximately 35% of our overtime. Top priority is law enforcement and what's best for the city. But then below that is the overtime issues and stuff like that."