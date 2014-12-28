Volunteers Look to Help Homeless

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI - In Joplin, a new initiative looks to feed and cloth those without a home.  

The "James 1:22 Project" consists of a handful of volunteers who drive to the homeless to deliver a days worth of food.

The project has also handed out clothing, tents, and other necessities.  

The group has a loose association with the Bethel worship Center, but the operation is mostly funded by the volunteers.


"We just decided we should be feeding people, and helping people, and clothing people, one volunteer said. "And they get fed at the shelters, but this is kind of a supplement to help them out if they can't make it to a dinner or lunch or something. We just want to help them out any way we can."


Anyone looking to donate can do so through the Bethel Worship Center.

