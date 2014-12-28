4-Car Crash in Joplin

A 4-car afternoon crash stops traffic in Joplin.

At about 1:40 PM, Sunday, a Chevy pickup heading North-bound on Main St. ran a red light, crossing 4th St.



The pickup struck a west-bound Hyundai 4-door, which crashed into two South-bound vehicles waiting on the red light.



Two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



The intersection was clear, with all cars being towed, around 2:35 PM.



But the Joplin police department had trouble with cars driving through the intersection while it was still closed.

"We ask drivers that as they approach an accident scene, to look for an alternative route," Cpl. Darren McIntosh said. "There may be tow-truck personnel, emergency personnel, people, passengers of those vehicles that are out in the roadway that may be struck. So we ask that they, please, as soon as you notice [a crash] to look for an alternative route."

All but one of the drivers and passengers involved were wearing a seat belt.