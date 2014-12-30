"Alert Cabs" Looks to Prevent Drunk Driving

John Buck, owner of JB's Downtown, in general.. doesn't mind drunk people.He's just not a big fan of drunk drivers."Whenever someone drinks they don't make the best decisions," Buck said. "That's proven over and over again."So you can imagine new year's eve offers a bit of a problem."Whenever someone does make that choice we all lose," Buck said.But thanks to Missouri Eagle Beverage, a local Budweiser distributor, patrons can use "Alert Cab" vouchers. Which gives a free cab ride from nearly 40 Joplin bars and restaurants."These cab rides are for in-town only. And they pick you up at the bar and take you home only. It's not a bar-hopping voucher," an Eagle Beverage official said.This is the 17th year the service has been offered. And this year the company is providing 530 vouchers.



Owners say besides keeping customers out of jail, the service actually helps business.



"As a matter of fact, they call ahead of the holiday and make sure that we're doing that. That we have vouchers," owner of Turtleheads, Dan Vanderpool, said.



And buck says if bars are going to take the time to liquor patrons up, a ride home is the least they can do.



"Our job is not just to serve drinks, and to get people intoxicated, and kick them out our door and wish them luck," Buck said. "Our job is to care about it. And, you know, in the long term it protects our investment, protects our longevity here in the community."



Complete list of establishments providing "Alert Cab" vouchers:

4th Street Bowl

66 Bar & Restaurant

Applebee's (32nd st, Joplin)

Black Thorn

Briarbrook Country Club

Buffalo Wild Wings (Joplin)

Casa Montez Restaurant

Cheddars Casual Cafe

Club 1201

Club 609

Crabby's

Elks Lodge 501-Joplin

Fat & Happy

Frank's Lounge

Fraternal Order of Eagles

Garfield's Rest & Pub

Guitars

Gusano's (Duquesne)

Hogs & Hotrods

Instant Karma

JB's Piano Bar

JJ's Woodfire Pizza

Jukebox Saturday Nite

Kitchen Pass Restaurant

Logan's Roadhouse

OK Bar

Old Broadway Club

Pitchers Bar & Grill

Pub Bar

Red Hot & Blue

Redings Mill Inn

Rivers Bend Campground

Rumors Lounge

Silverado Dance Club

Tropicana Bar & Grill

Turtleheads

VFW EJ Bruton 534

Whisky Dicks

Woody's Woodfire Pizza







