Miami Waiting on Firework Vendors

Since June, the sale, display, and use of permissible fireworks have been legal in Miami, Okla.When vendors want to sell fireworks in Miami, the fire chief has to give final approval."We'll go out and do an inspection to make sure it meets the life-safety codes where they're gonna be selling these fireworks," Chief Ronnie Cline said.Only problem is, no vendors have set up shop in the city."There is a facility that does sell fireworks year-round. It's in North Miami," Cline said.Actually those shops are even closed up



Miami began allowing the sale and use of fireworks in the city when it became apparent residents were going to do it anyway.



"You know, people were shooting them off anyway. It was complaint-driven," Cline said. "The police department were trying to handle all this enforcement and it was hard for everybody."



And while residents can now legally buy in the city, they still have to take their business elsewhere.



But in the area, even the large distributors are packed up right now. And officials hope with time you'll see more fireworks tents around holidays in the city.



"So the city would actually benefit from the tax revenues from the taxes attached to the selling of fireworks," Cline said.



The ordinance allows residents to set off fireworks within city limits until 12:30, New Year's Eve.



Folks are also allowed to set them off from 11 a-m through 9 p-m, tomorrow and Friday.

