Quantcast

Fitness Enthusiasts Attempt World Record - KOAM TV 7

Fitness Enthusiasts Attempt World Record

Updated:
CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI - Fitness enthusiasts in  11 countries,  an estimated 10-thousand participants, attempted the largest simultaneous group workout today at  noon.

Roughly 50 participated at the Carl Junction Intermediate School -- doing yoga, Zumba, and other activities.

But the event wasn't just about fitness. 

Every participant triggered a 30-meal donation to children's charities -- which includes 6 different area groups.

Organizers say the meals are meant to promote nutrition, while the workout itself is to push people towards a more active lifestyle.  

Officials say there were about 10 different locations in the four states that participated -- including workouts in Joplin and Carthage.

Local recipients for kids meals here include:

Joplin Family Y

Joplin Boys and Girls Club 

Carthage Crisis Center 

Oswego Food Bank

Watered Gardens and the 

Carl Junction Backpack Program


Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.