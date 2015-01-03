Fitness Enthusiasts Attempt World Record

Fitness enthusiasts in 11 countries, an estimated 10-thousand participants, attempted the largest simultaneous group workout today at noon.

Roughly 50 participated at the Carl Junction Intermediate School -- doing yoga, Zumba, and other activities.



But the event wasn't just about fitness.



Every participant triggered a 30-meal donation to children's charities -- which includes 6 different area groups.



Organizers say the meals are meant to promote nutrition, while the workout itself is to push people towards a more active lifestyle.

Officials say there were about 10 different locations in the four states that participated -- including workouts in Joplin and Carthage.



Local recipients for kids meals here include:



Joplin Family Y



Joplin Boys and Girls Club

Carthage Crisis Center

Oswego Food Bank

Watered Gardens and the

Carl Junction Backpack Program



