Pet Adoption in Neosho

Updated:
NEOSHO, MISSOURI - Faithful Friends Animal Advocates hosts an adoption day for cats and dogs.

The Neosho-based group is still finishing construction of its no-kill shelter.

Until then, group volunteers are serving as temporary foster parents for the animals.

The adoption day was held in the Faithful Friends Thrift Store, which helps fund the organization.

Officials say people who can't directly support Faithful Friends can support the thrift store through donating, volunteering, or buying from the store.


Officials hope for construction on the shelter to be complete in March or April.  


Click here to view a list of their adoptable pets.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

