Pet Adoption in Neosho

Faithful Friends Animal Advocates hosts an adoption day for cats and dogs.

The Neosho-based group is still finishing construction of its no-kill shelter.



Until then, group volunteers are serving as temporary foster parents for the animals.



The adoption day was held in the Faithful Friends Thrift Store, which helps fund the organization.



Officials say people who can't directly support Faithful Friends can support the thrift store through donating, volunteering, or buying from the store.





Officials hope for construction on the shelter to be complete in March or April.





Click here to view a list of their adoptable pets.