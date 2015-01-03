Pitt State Alumni Re-Live College Days

Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS - Some Pittsburg State University alumni took to John Lance Area Saturday to help out their former school.  

Students who typically do an ESPN-style production of the Pitt State basketball games for the university's cable-access station are still gone on winter break.  

So the director of broadcasting at PSU connected with former students over Facebook and invited them to work one more game.

About 15 alumni made the trip back to campus to cover the men and women's games. 


