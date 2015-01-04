Quantcast

James 1:22 Project Helps Joplin Homeless - KOAM TV 7

James 1:22 Project Helps Joplin Homeless

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI - About 6 months ago, several Joplin-area residents came together hoping to do more for the city's homeless.

Now, armed with a car full of food and a van full of clothing, the James 1:22 Project looks to make a real difference for those in need.

"Our ultimate goal is to not see people on the street. And to see them fed breakfast, lunch and dinner," volunteer Krystal Sullivan said.

From 3 to 5 every Sunday, the group actively seeks out the city's homeless to deliver clothing and food.

Though some volunteers caution about calling people homeless, believing the word carries a stigma.  

"I just don't like the term itself cause people have such a bad persona about it," volunteer Charles Sullivan said. "Like they have such bad thoughts about what homeless actually means."

"A lot of our focus when we started this was to break the stereotype of people in need. Because we've met people in shelters that are going to college," Krystal said.

While the James 1:22 project does it's part to contribute, the group hopes to bring to light the realities of those living on the street.

"They need our love, they need our compassion. Not our sympathy. Our compassion," Charles said.

While acknowledging area shelters and charities, volunteers say more needs to be done to fill glaring needs in Joplin.

"There needs to be a day shelter to where people can stay out of the elements," Krystal said. "I mean, it's freezing cold right now and there's people outside."

In the mean time, the James 1:22 project will do what they can. One bag of food at a time.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.