Study Credited for Bringing Business to Pittsburg

There's a lot to consider when starting a business"Demographic information. But [owners] also have a ballpark on the types of sales they want to see from their brand new stores. Not only immediately, but by year five," Pittsburg Economic Development Dir., Blake Benson, said.But in Pittsburg, city officials say a recent study has done plenty to address those considerations."Being able to provide hard information that shows exactly what they could expect from a Pittsburg store, I think, maybe eased some of their concerns," Benson said.Since a hotel-retail feasibility study was conducted, Pittsburg has benefited from several high-profile restaurant openings. And officials are quick to credit the city's research.But even as businesses open, plenty of retail space is still going unused. So is the city on a real upward trend, or is the city just on a run of good luck?"Our economy has been in a better position than it has been in several years," Benson said. "All indications say that's going to continue in 2015."And Benson says the city is in talks to build a new hotel soon."We're confident that in 2015 we'll be able to break ground on that hotel as a result of the study and the information that was provided," he said. "Everything with this study showed we're ready to serve those businesses. And I think it helps them make the decision that Pittsburg is the right community for them."Pitt State students conducted a survey back in 2012 to see which retailers and restaurants students wanted in town.Benson says the those results, along with the feasibility study, were used when talking to different establishments.