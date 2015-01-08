Avoiding the Flu Season Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 4:27 PM EDT Updated:

It's the busy time of year for pharmacists. Whenever the temperature drops, the number of sick customers go up.



But employees say people often fail to do simple things to avoid spreading colds or flu-like symptoms.



"Sanitizing things that are commonly touched like phones, doorknob, and those sort of things," one pharmacy technician said. "Stay home in bed and drink lots of fluids."



While it's recommended to get a flu shot, ideally by October, pharmacists say the best preventative measure won't be from medicine. But can actually be found in your sink.



"Hand sanitizers are good also but hand washing is the best," Katherine Best of Crowell Drug Co said. "It washes away the virus. They're around us all the time and you can't see them, so hand washing is an excellent way to help you stay healthy."



If you're at risk of serious flu-related complications.. Doctors say contact them as soon as you show symptoms.



Fever.. Sore throat.. Cough.. Headache.. Muscle aches.. Fatigue.. Runny or stuffy nose.

