Qdoba Grills Hoping to Feed Those in Need

Qdobas across the four-states are trying to feed children across the globe.Through the month of January, local Qdoba Mexican Grill branches are collecting donations at the register for Convoy of Hope's feedONE initiative.More than 126,000 children in 11 countries are being fed through feedONE.13 area Qdoba branches are hoping to raise $25,000.

"Our hope is to feed about 300 kids," said the GM of the Joplin Qdoba. "Here we've raised probably right around $400 so far. We've been doing it just a little over a week so we're doing fairly well."

The restaurant asks for a two dollar donation at the cash register.

feedONE says $10 feeds a child for an entire month.