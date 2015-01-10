Quantcast

Qdoba Grills Hoping to Feed Those in Need - KOAM TV 7

Qdoba Grills Hoping to Feed Those in Need

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Qdobas across the four-states are trying to feed children across the globe.

Through the month of January, local Qdoba Mexican Grill branches are collecting donations at the register for Convoy of Hope's feedONE initiative.  
More than 126,000 children in 11 countries are being fed through feedONE.

13 area Qdoba branches are hoping to raise $25,000.

"Our hope is to feed about 300 kids," said the GM of the Joplin Qdoba. "Here we've raised probably right around $400 so far. We've been doing it just a little over a week so we're doing fairly well."

The restaurant asks for a two dollar donation at the cash register.

feedONE says $10 feeds a child for an entire month.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.