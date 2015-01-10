Joplin Recycling Center Celebrates 15th Anniversary

The Joplin Recycling Center celebrates its 15th anniversary with "Drive-By Recycling".Members of the Joplin Young Professionals and East Newton FCCLA were on hand to grab people's recyclables straight from the car as they drove in.

Volunteers say the event takes away any excuse for people to not recycle.

"Maybe we got one person or ten people out here that normally wouldn't come, at least they're aware of where it is," one volunteer said. "They see how easy it is to come in and out and to get in and out of the establishment. And hopefully continue to come back even if somebody isn't unloading their car for them."







Volunteers also collected Habitat for Humanity donations and gave out bird feeder kits.

