Joplin Recycling Center Celebrates 15th Anniversary

JOPLIN, MISSOURI - The Joplin Recycling Center celebrates its 15th anniversary with "Drive-By Recycling".

Members of the Joplin Young Professionals and East Newton FCCLA were on hand to grab people's recyclables straight from the car as they drove in.

Volunteers say the event takes away any excuse for people to not recycle. 

"Maybe we got one person or ten people out here that normally wouldn't come, at least they're aware of where it is," one volunteer said. "They see how easy it is to come in and out and to get in and out of the establishment. And hopefully continue to come back even if somebody isn't unloading their car for them."


Volunteers also collected Habitat for Humanity donations and gave out bird feeder kits.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

