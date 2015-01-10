Quantcast

Joplin Teachers Look for Greater Input - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Teachers Look for Greater Input

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -  More than 30 percent of  Joplin educators back a petition to bring  a vote on whether to have union representation for more administrative input.  

The Joplin National Education Association submitted a formal request to the Joplin school district to hold a "secret ballot election" for teachers, counselors, and librarians to become their official representative.

Officials from Joplin NEA say currently educators are able to give their opinion on district decisions, but have no actual say in final policy.

A date for the "secret ballot election" is still undecided.  

Unions looking to represent district educators other than Joplin education association have until febFebruaryth to file a request.  

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.