Joplin Teachers Look for Greater Input

More than 30 percent of Joplin educators back a petition to bring a vote on whether to have union representation for more administrative input.The Joplin National Education Association submitted a formal request to the Joplin school district to hold a "secret ballot election" for teachers, counselors, and librarians to become their official representative.Officials from Joplin NEA say currently educators are able to give their opinion on district decisions, but have no actual say in final policy.

A date for the "secret ballot election" is still undecided.



Unions looking to represent district educators other than Joplin education association have until febFebruaryth to file a request.

