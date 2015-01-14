Quantcast

Pitt State Begins Tobacco Free Policy

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

"It does take a time to change a culture on campus for any type of policy. And specifically a policy related to tobacco, which is a highly addictive drug," Tobacco Policy Task Force Chair, Rita Girth said.

This is the first week students are prohibited from chewing, vaping, and smoking on the campus of Pittsburg State University. But so far the university hasn't decided on how to actually enforce the policy.

"We're not gonna issue any citations or anything like that. It'll be more of an educational process," Director of University Police, Mike McCracken said. "And the goal all along was to change the culture. And to have the campus community, as a whole, recognize how important it is."

Besides removing the 100-plus ash containers from campus, or providing additional information about the dangers of smoking, the university is even offering alternative-nicotine therapy.

"We give [students or staff] two weeks supplies of either patches or gum," Girth said. "And as long as they've continued with the program, we continue to give them nicotine replacement therapy for free." 

And officials believe regardless of enforcement, with time, the result will be a truly tobacco-free campus.

Pitt State is undergoing a soft implementation until July; when possible enforcement procedures will be discussed.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

