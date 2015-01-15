Quantcast

MODOT Cuts Budget, Limits Focus - KOAM TV 7

MODOT Cuts Budget, Limits Focus

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI - MODOT plans to make significant budget cuts over the next two years which will limit their ability to maintain Missouri roads and bridges.  

In 2009 MODOT's budget was 1.3 billion dollars. This past year, the department cut back to $700-million. And in two years, the budget will be less than half that.

"Anything that adds a lane or adds capacity to the system, we can't hope to address," MODOT Asst. Disct. Engineer, Dan Salisbury, said.

MODOT will complete road or bridge projects already planned. But with a budget of $325-million in 2017 , officials say don't expect anything other than the minimum upkeep once cuts come through.

Under the new budget, MODOT reduces the amount of primary road it covers from more than 34-thousand miles of road down to just 8-thousand miles of road. Which doesn't include streets like Rangeline or Main st. in Joplin.

"We just won't do contracted work on those roads. And over time those roads will become rougher," Salisbury said.

All of this is caused by the state's inability to match federal funds.

"But we're not gonna be able to overcome losing federal funds," Salisbury said. "Because a dollar of state revenue leverages four dollars in federal revenue."

Missouri has tried to address budget shortfalls in the past.

"We tried for a sales tax increase for transportation and it was defeated. We tried for a gas tax increase. It was severely defeated," Salisbury said. "All we can do is communicate with Missourians, and hope that they understand and want action to be taken."

With MODOT no longer carrying out contracted construction on what it deems "supplementary roads", cities and counties will have to self-fund any expansions or additions.

And for the first time MODOT will require a maintenance fee, as well.  

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.