MLK Celebrated in Oswego

"I feel like it's my duty to keep honoring him. Cause the young kids don't understand about Dr. King."For the past two decades, Floyd Cavitt has been apart of the annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Day "We Are Family Celebration"."I love Dr King. He's my man, forever," Cavitt said.On this, the 22nd year, Cavitt is MC-ing over a dozen speakers and musical guests for roughly 100 attendees.Trying his best to continue educating people on Dr King's legacy."A young man called me and he said, I'm not coming because I don't believe in Dr King's legacy," Cavitt said. "He said, well [King] didn't fight for me. Yes he did. [The caller was] a white man. But I said [King] fought for you. He went to atlanta, georgia to fight for civil rights. Not for me, for everybody."

But organizers say Dr King's birthday isn't celebrated through the ceremony. It's celebrated by what the attendees do after they leave.



"Don't sit back and say, well he's dead and gone. Cause he gave his life for everybody," Cavitt said.





Of course, Dr King's *official* day is Monday.



It is a national day of service and those who have the day off are encouraged to volunteer.







