Quantcast

MLK Celebrated in Oswego - KOAM TV 7

MLK Celebrated in Oswego

Updated:
OSWEGO, KANSAS - "I feel like it's my duty to keep honoring him. Cause the young kids don't understand about Dr. King."

For the past two decades, Floyd Cavitt has been apart of the annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr Day "We Are Family Celebration".

"I love Dr King. He's my man, forever," Cavitt said.

On this, the 22nd year, Cavitt is MC-ing over a dozen speakers and musical guests for roughly 100 attendees.

Trying his best to continue educating people on Dr King's legacy.

"A young man called me and he said, I'm not coming because I don't believe in Dr King's legacy," Cavitt said. "He said, well [King] didn't fight for me. Yes he did. [The caller was] a white man. But I said [King] fought for you. He went to atlanta, georgia to fight for civil rights. Not for me, for everybody."

But organizers say Dr King's birthday isn't celebrated through the ceremony. It's celebrated by what the attendees do after they leave.

"Don't sit back and say, well he's dead and gone. Cause he gave his life for everybody," Cavitt said.

Of course, Dr King's *official* day is Monday.

It is a national day of service and those who have the day off are encouraged to volunteer.  


Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.