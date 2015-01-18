Quantcast

Duenweg Fire Dept. Adds New Equipment

DUENWEG, MISSOURI - The Duenweg fire department adds new life saving equipment.

Thanks to a $20,000 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the department was able to purchase new rescue extraction equipment.  

This replaces equipment the department had been using since 1986.

Firehouse Subs is a restaurant chain which raises money for fire departments and first responders.

"If it wasn't for their organization providing stuff like that, grants like that, for a department like us it would be nearly impossible [to buy the equipment]," fireman Jeff Littrell said. 

The new equipment will mostly be used in car accidents and occasional house fires, as needed.


