Duenweg Fire Dept. Adds New Equipment

The Duenweg fire department adds new life saving equipment.Thanks to a $20,000 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the department was able to purchase new rescue extraction equipment.This replaces equipment the department had been using since 1986.Firehouse Subs is a restaurant chain which raises money for fire departments and first responders.

"If it wasn't for their organization providing stuff like that, grants like that, for a department like us it would be nearly impossible [to buy the equipment]," fireman Jeff Littrell said.



The new equipment will mostly be used in car accidents and occasional house fires, as needed.





