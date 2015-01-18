Merchants Help Youth Group Raise Money

"You can spend your day reading and not even think about it."More >>
"You can spend your day reading and not even think about it."More >>
The 4th Annual Trek Tech Camp uses assistive technology and a high ropes course to help the visually impaired. It’s underway now at the the Greenbush Retreat Center in Crawford County, Kansas where some very different lessons are learned away from computers and i-pads.More >>
The 4th Annual Trek Tech Camp uses assistive technology and a high ropes course to help the visually impaired. It’s underway now at the the Greenbush Retreat Center in Crawford County, Kansas where some very different lessons are learned away from computers and i-pads.More >>
Thousands of kids eat breakfast and lunch at school. But for some money runs out and meals get charged. Missouri wants districts to develop formal policies to deal with those debts.More >>
Thousands of kids eat breakfast and lunch at school. But for some money runs out and meals get charged. Missouri wants districts to develop formal policies to deal with those debts.More >>
Police say the child was in the car for 20 minutes before help arrived.More >>
Police say the child was in the car for 20 minutes before help arrived.More >>
"It's a horror."More >>
"It's a horror."More >>
Tim Spears FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter
In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.
#5Facts:
Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises
Self-proclaimed karaoke champion
Unashamed consumer of reality television
Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves
Always welcomes baked gifts
Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com
A local mother says it's been a battle to help her son in the military receive proper medical treatment.More >>
A local mother says it's been a battle to help her son in the military receive proper medical treatment.More >>
A space in Joplin is being turned into opportunity for the community and small businesses.More >>
A space in Joplin is being turned into opportunity for the community and small businesses.More >>
The Mother of a Southwest Missouri teen who died in a hit and run is starting a non profit to provide support to hit and run victimsMore >>
The Mother of a Southwest Missouri teen who died in a hit and run is starting a non profit to provide support to hit and run victimsMore >>
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks is back in operation in Joplin after a brief hiatus.More >>
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks is back in operation in Joplin after a brief hiatus.More >>
Facing financial troubles, the Pittsburg Farmers' Market is now under ownership of the city.More >>
Facing financial troubles, the Pittsburg Farmers' Market is now under ownership of the city.More >>
After a failed attempt to earn grants to repair pre-existing homes in Bronson, Kansas, the mayor is taking a more straight-forward approach to create quality housing.More >>
After a failed attempt to earn grants to repair pre-existing homes in Bronson, Kansas, the mayor is taking a more straight-forward approach to create quality housing.More >>
The largest runway at the Atkinson Municipal airport will be shut down for the next two months.More >>
The largest runway at the Atkinson Municipal airport will be shut down for the next two months.More >>
A victim is in the hospital, a suspect is in jailMore >>
A victim is in the hospital, a suspect is in jailMore >>
Community members in Fort Scott spent the evening gathering signatures to convince the school board to retain an elementary school principalMore >>
Community members in Fort Scott spent the evening gathering signatures to convince the school board to retain an elementary school principalMore >>
A Joplin High School student died Thursday from injuries sustained in an accident at Irving Elementary Schools.More >>
A Joplin High School student died Thursday from injuries sustained in an accident at Irving Elementary Schools.More >>