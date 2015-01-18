Merchants Help Youth Group Raise Money

In Pittsburg, merchants help raise money for Kansas teenagers.The "Disciples of Christ" youth group held its first Winter Sale inside the First Christian Church.The group is looking to raise money for a trip to Washington D.C. And New York, where members from across Kansas will learn about the threat of human trafficking.Along with money from concessions, the roughly two-dozen vendors were asked to donate to the group.

"We need about 3,000 more dollars to go on our trip in march," said one volunteer. "We're just kind of hoping to raise whatever we can and accept any donations."



The group's next fundraisers are a pancake feed and a baby-sitting night. Both events are January 31st.

