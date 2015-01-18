Arson in Miami Under Investigation

Police are on the lookout for an arsonist in Miami.Stacks of railroad ties burned for 15 hours, Friday night through Saturday morning, keeping firefighters busy putting out the burning pile only for it to rekindle. The fire never spread to area homes or businesses.Officials are certain the fire was arson. But police are still without a suspect.Officials say the railroad ties being stacked made it difficult to fully extinguish the fire.

"It's kind of like putting out a hay bale," Miami Fire Captain Robert Wright said. "Once they're on fire you have to take them apart and break them down. Extinguish it that way. So the second time they got help from burlington northern. Brought a couple loaders in and helped disassemble them so they could put them out."





Police are still investigating.







Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Miami police department.





