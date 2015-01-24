Hunting & Fishing Show Comes to Pittsburg

Outdoor enthusiasts take over Meadowbrook Mall for the weekend.

The 9th annual Albers Marine Fishing and Hunting Show runs today and Sunday.



Vendors from Pittsburg to Alaska are setting up shop.



While spectators take in boat and vehicle displays, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism uses this opportunity to spread awareness of outdoor activities and events in the area.

"We are fortunate enough in Southeast Kansas to have about 20,000 acres of public hunting and fishing areas," one conservation officer said. "The public doesn't have to ask anybody to go to those places. It's open for them to use. We stock them, we maintain them. We're fortunate here that we have that available to people."



The show will continue from 11am to 5pm, Sunday.

