Quantcast

Hunting & Fishing Show Comes to Pittsburg - KOAM TV 7

Hunting & Fishing Show Comes to Pittsburg

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS - Outdoor enthusiasts take over Meadowbrook Mall for the weekend.  

The 9th annual Albers Marine Fishing and Hunting Show runs today and Sunday.  

Vendors from Pittsburg to Alaska are setting up shop.

While spectators take in boat and vehicle displays, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism uses this opportunity to spread awareness of outdoor activities and events in the area.  

"We are fortunate enough in Southeast Kansas to have about 20,000 acres of public hunting and fishing areas," one conservation officer said. "The public doesn't have to ask anybody to go to those places. It's open for them to use. We stock them, we maintain them. We're fortunate here that we have that available to people."

The show will continue from 11am to 5pm, Sunday.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.