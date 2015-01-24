Construction Competition for Kids

While Pitt State students enjoy their weekend, elementary school students compete in the university's Kansas Technology Center.

The annual Block Kids Contest equips first through sixth-grade students with a bag of legos, a pebble, yarn, and a square of aluminum foil.



Participants have 45-minutes to build a construction project.



"We just want to spark their interest in building industry and get them exposed to things in construction," one organizer said. "It gives them a chance to use their creativity, to actually build a project. Show us the different things they already know about construction."



The students' final products are judged, with prizes going to the top-three creations in every class, and an overall winner.





