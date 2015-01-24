Quantcast

Construction Competition for Kids

PITTSBURG, KANSAS - While Pitt State students enjoy their weekend, elementary school students compete in the university's Kansas Technology Center.

The annual Block Kids Contest equips first through sixth-grade students with a bag of legos, a pebble, yarn, and a square of aluminum foil.

Participants have 45-minutes to build a construction project.

"We just want to spark their interest in building industry and get them exposed to things in construction," one organizer said. "It gives them a chance to use their creativity, to actually build a project. Show us the different things they already know about construction."

The students' final products are judged, with prizes going to the top-three creations in every class, and an overall winner.


Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

