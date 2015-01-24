Quantcast

Landfill Project Likely Dead

GALENA, KANSAS - The Cherokee County Commission gets final say on the proposed Galena landfill.

The controversial plan would see the city place a landfill on annexed land near Riverton.

But after a conference call with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the commission learned the city needs commission approval before a proposal can be submitted to KDHE.

Commissioners have publicly stated they're against the landfill proposal, but the commission still will need to take an official vote.

"This was so much more than just a landfill, this was a full merc facility that had waste production goals and waste energy," Galena Mayor Dale Oglesby said. "[It was] a fairly aggressive program and we just don't see any option to move forward on this particular subject."

Mayor Oglesby said he hopes the county commissioners will reconsider in the future.

