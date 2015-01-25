Quantcast

Kander Calls for Ethics Reform - KOAM TV 7

Kander Calls for Ethics Reform

Updated:
NEVADA, MISSOURI - "We have the worst campaign finance and ethics laws in the whole country."


The Vernon County Democrats host Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander. Where he shared his ideas for reforming ethics in government. A concern shared by constituents.

"Campaign financing has gotten out of control," one audience member said. "Not only at the state level, but the federal level."

"We're the only state in the whole nation that has the combination of allowing unlimited lobbyist gifts to legislators, and then unlimited campaign contributions to people running for office," Kander said.

Kander, through five missouri legislators, is proposing campaign contribution limits, bans on lobbyist gifts, and strict criminal penalties for breaking rules.

"If you violate an ethics rule, or you're suspected of violating an ethics rule, and you're investigated and you lie to the investigators. There's no law against that in Missouri," Kander said. "Now at the federal level, if you do that, you can go to jail."governor jay nixon called for ethics reform in his state of the state address. And many of Kander's ideas are supported by local republicans Charlie Davis of Webb City and Ron Richards, of Joplin

"I think there's a bi-partisan push in Jefferson City. We put together some big, comprehensive bills but they included a lot of ideas that had come from bills filed by republicans," Kander said.

Though Davis and Richards don't agree on limiting campaign contributions.  

"You gotta imagine that when someone can get a million-dollar check or a two-million dollar check then there's a good chance the average Missourian, the regular people in that district -- their voices may not be heard  as much as they should be by that person," Kander said.

It's an argument that, while simple on paper, will play out in the state house and senate.

"It's just a question of whether people are willing to deal with the problem," Kander said. "And we just need to get to the point that everybody understands that it's their job."

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.