Ultimate Seahawks Fan in Joplin

Addiction doesn't happen overnight. For one Joplin resident, it's has been a 30-year process.



"Hi, I'm Stacey Klagge and I'm a Seahawks fan."



It started out innocently enough.



"The early 1980's," Klagge said. "When I discovered Jim Zorn and fell in love with him."



But what most use as a casual escape, Klagge turned into a lifestyle.



She wears Seahawks, drinks Seahawks, even her car has been turned into a two-ton piece of merchandise.



"[The car] got a new decal on the back window," Klagge said. "Then I got myself a tattoo in honor of my big win last year. So I guess you could say I'm decaled now, too."



The Seahawks' Superbowl win last season was a big night for Klagge.



"Incredible. Last year was the best day of my life."



But did little to satisfy her.



"I want the dynasty, let's do it."



An addict always needs more.



So this year, while most in Joplin have no rooting interest. Klagge looks for validation through the team which has become more a piece of her identity than a jersey she wears on Sundays.



"I get a lot of stink eyes and comments. But I get a lot of compliments too that I'm brave enough to put it out there that this is my team no matter what. And I knew that one day our time would come and I would have that vindication of yeah... Now talk."

