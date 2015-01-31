"Mother to Mother" Teaches Parents

Mother to Mother Ministry shows how to parent "the Love and Logic Way".Today wrapped up session 1 and 2 of the 6-part series, which teaches parenting methods.Participants who complete the first two sessions are given a certificate. And organizers say while the techniques are helpful to any family, the certification can go a long way to helping parents facing legal hurdles.

"Sometimes people need to take this class because of custody situations or whatever," Organizer Cheryl Mayo said. "Other situations might be where a child, for whatever reason, was placed in foster care. And then the parents need to take programs like this to show the case workers that they're working on the skills that they need to bring their children back into the home."

Session 3 and 4 are scheduled to take place April 10th and 11th at the Pittsburg Presbyterian Church.

