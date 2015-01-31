Quantcast

"Mother to Mother" Teaches Parents

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS - Mother to Mother Ministry shows how to parent "the Love and Logic Way".

Today wrapped up session 1 and 2 of the 6-part series, which teaches parenting methods.  

Participants who complete the first two sessions are given a certificate. And organizers say while the techniques are helpful to any family, the certification can go a long way to helping parents facing legal hurdles.  

"Sometimes people need to take this class because of custody situations or whatever," Organizer Cheryl Mayo said. "Other situations might be where a child, for whatever reason, was placed in foster care. And then the parents need to take programs like this to show the case workers that they're working on the skills that they need to bring their children back into the home."

Session 3 and 4 are scheduled to take place April 10th and 11th at the Pittsburg Presbyterian Church.  

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

