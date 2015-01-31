Greenbush Hosts Lego Competition

And young engineers in Southeast Kansas compete for a trip to California, using Legos.The Greenbush Education Center hosts it's first Lego League competition, where six local teams from Missouri and Kansas go head-to-head building their own Lego robots.The winning team will go on to compete in at a tournament in California, while the runner-up will go to Arkansas.The robotics movement has been growing in the area. Officials hope the event can soon become a regional tournament.

"There's becoming more and more of a focus of computer science and programming," one volunteer said. "And not just robotics, but application development. So it's one of those disciplines that's growing."

The "Rob-bots" of Richmond, KS are the overall winners.

