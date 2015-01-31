Quantcast

Greenbush Hosts Lego Competition

GIRARD, KANSAS -  And young engineers in Southeast Kansas compete for a trip to California, using Legos.  

The Greenbush Education Center hosts it's first Lego League competition, where six local teams from Missouri and Kansas go head-to-head building their own Lego robots.

The winning team will go on to compete in at a tournament in California, while the runner-up will go to Arkansas.  

The robotics movement has been growing in the area. Officials hope the event can soon become a regional tournament. 

"There's becoming more and more of a focus of computer science and programming," one volunteer said. "And not just robotics, but application development. So it's one of those disciplines that's growing."

The "Rob-bots" of Richmond, KS are the overall winners.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

