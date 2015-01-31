Girl Scouts Learn New Cultures

Girl scouts learn about foreign cultures at McCauley High School.To celebrate World Thinking Day, Girl Scout troops from Jasper County gathered to teach and learn about different nations.Each troop set up themed booths and were able to travel the world without leaving the gym.Organizers say the event also gives girl scouts to start thinking about trips abroad.

"Girl scouts, after you turn 14, you can take advantage of wider opportunities and go traveling all over the world," one Scout Mother said. "There are international Girl Scout centers in Switzerland, in India, Mexico. These girls have real possibilities to be leaders, get scholarships, and go travel."

The official World Thinking Day is February 22nd.